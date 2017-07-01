Valdosta homeowner restrains teen burglar until cops arrive

VALDOSTA – On June 11, 2017 at approximately 1 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 2500 Block of Muscogee Drive after receiving a 911 call of a burglary in progress.

Multiple patrol units responded to the area and upon arrival, officers located the homeowner of a private residence subduing a subject on the ground. The homeowner identified the subject as having just broken into his residence.

The subject, later identified as 18 year old Antoine Manigan, was detained by police until the complaint could be investigated.

The homeowner reported that while at home, his dog began barking and acting odd. The homeowner advised that when he began to look around his home, he observed Manigan climbing out of his bedroom window in an attempt to flee.

The homeowner advised that he made contact with the subject and physically restrained him until Valdosta Police could arrive. Physical evidence and statements from both the homeowner and the offender were collected by the responding officers.

The subsequent investigation generated probable cause to take Manigan into formal custody. Manigan was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he will now face charges of:

Burglary (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

Criminal Trespass damage to property (Misdemeanor)

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the homeowner in this case for his assistance. The homeowner not only reported the incident to 911 immediately, he assisted the responding units with the arrest,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

