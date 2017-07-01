Shots fired in Valdosta early Sunday morning

VALDOSTA – Shots were fired at a vehicle in a Valdosta neighborhood early Sunday morning, and police are investigating.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive in reference to a reported shooting, according to VPD incident reports.

A 43-year-old man told police two unknown men shot at his vehicle parked in front of his home, reports stated.

The vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, but shots did not hit the house. No one was injured during the incident, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.