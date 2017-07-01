Morning News Briefs for 4-3-17

There are lots of sites throughout the region where families can enjoy the 4th of July festivities; Adel – July 4th at Circlestone Golf Club from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.- Tifton – July 3rd at Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Thomasville – July 4th on South Stevens Street from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.-Valdosta – July 4th at the Valdosta Mall at 9 p.m. and at Wild Adventures.

Last week the city of Albany investigated four shooting incidents in just one day and that has prompted a renewed call to stop the violence in that area. Citizens are coming together to voice their concerns and to take action against the the increased gun violence plaguing their area. Terry Martin is heading up a group that has plans to offer youth in the Albany community more involvement, recreational options and fellowship. Their inaugural event takes place Saturday July 8th at Southgate Park.

Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia’s fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state’s public college campuses. Gov. Nathan Deal signed 275 measures into law after the General Assembly adjourned at the end of March, and more than 100 of them took effect as of July 1. The rest became effective with Deal’s signature or were written to take effect at later dates. As of July 1, Georgia joined nine other states that allow concealed weapons to be carried on campuses. Permit-holders must be at least 21 – or at least 18 with proof of basic training or active service in the military. Applicants must provide fingerprints for a criminal record check and undergo an additional federal background check.

Two Cook High football players, including a top college recruit, were arrested early Friday morning in connection to an armed robbery. According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Doe, 18, a star running back for the Cook Hornets, was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. Shawn Cain, 18, a linebacker for the Hornets, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and giving false information.