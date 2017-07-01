Fireworks sales soaring in South Georgia

VALDOSTA – South Georgia is gearing up for the crackle and pop of Independence Day.

It can only mean one of two things, depending on which side of the cash register you stand.

“For Valdosta, a lot of the mortar sets are popular,” says Jacob Cottle, Store Manager of Georgia’s Best Fireworks in Valdosta. “Some of the bigger stuff we sent back down here. We didn’t send as much kid stuff. We sent a lot of the bigger stuff down here.”

Sales are soaring this Federal holiday.

The preparation for the rush has Cottle working 85-hour weeks.

“The first year there was kind of a frenzy,” says Cottle. “It was a new thing. After that it kind of dipped down, but since then we’ve seen a steady incline in sales.”

With each firework sale, customers pay an additional 5% tax at checkout.

“For the most part, they see it as a necessary evil that helped legalization go through,” says Cottle.

The money goes to trauma care, training and equipping firefighters, and local public safety agencies.

Dishauna Robinson and Vernon Paramore say it’s still cheaper to buy fireworks in Georgia, so they drive up from Tallahassee. “We’ll get our little event set up, tents and things of that sort. We just get ready. We do this every year,” says Robinson. South Georgia and North Florida families ready to light up the sky this July 4th. In Lowndes County, fireworks are permitted from 10 p.m. until midnight on Tuesday. Officials say code enforcement, along with extra deputies, plan to patrol the area. (WCTV Eyewitness News)