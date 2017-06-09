Wiregrass Announces Free Application Day and New Fall Programs

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will accept new student applications for Fall Semester on Free Application Day, June 22. Any new student who applies in person on this day will have the application fee waived. Free Application Day will be held on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Coffee Campus, Cook County WDC Campus, Moody AFB Extended Campus, and the Valdosta Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fall Semester classes begin August 17.

Students applying for Fall Semester have several new programs to consider. New programs include an Associates of Science Degree in General Business (Valdosta Campus), Air Conditioning Diploma (Ben Hill-Irwin Campus), and a Barber II Technical Certificate will be offered on the Ben Hill-Irwin, Valdosta, and Cook Campuses. This program allows students to complete the Barbering courses and sit for the State Barbering license. The Coffee Campus will add evening classes to the Industrial Systems Technology program.

Wiregrass has 24 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant (formerly the Georgia Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant). Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. For those applying for financial aid (FAFSA), there is a priority date of July 10 if applying for Fall Semester. Information on Fall Semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100.