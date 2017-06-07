Wildcat Season Tickets on Sale Now

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Wildcat season ticket renewal letters have been mailed out to all 2016 season ticket holders. Ticket holders can stop by the Wildcat ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street to renew and pick up their tickets.

Season tickets are $60 each for adults and children as there are 6 home games in the 2017 season.

For season ticket holders who choose to mail in their payment but do not pick them up, those tickets will be mailed starting June 26. All season tickets not paid for by July 14 will be released to the general public.

Student season tickets will be sold at Valdosta High School and VECA. They will be $30 for the season.

The Valdosta ticket office will be open Monday through Thursday 8 am until 12 and 2 pm until 5 pm in June. During the month of July the office will be open July 10 through 14, 24 through 27, and July 31. And for August, 1 through 3.

If you have any questions contact Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049 or via email at rmitchell@gocats.org.