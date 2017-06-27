Wild Adventures Celebrates Fourth with Harlem Globetrotters, Fireworks, Four Days of Fun

Military honored with Free Admission

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating July Fourth with four days of family fun including the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, a waterpark party and dazzling fireworks. Military service members are invited to enjoy all four days for free in appreciation of their service.

The celebration begins Friday, June 30 when Splash Island stays open until 10 PM for a nighttime party. The patriotic-themed event features a DJ, dance contests, games and all the thrills of Splash Island Waterpark under the stars.

The fun continues when the Harlem Globetrotters bring their world famous antics to the All-Star Amphitheater on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1, 2 and 3. During three shows each day, the iconic basketball wizards will entertain with their signature ball handling, trick shots and comedy antics with plenty of audience participation.

Shows take place at 1PM, 3PM and 5PM with free seats in the amphitheater. Guests will have the chance to meet and chat with the players at autograph signings after each show.

On Tuesday, July 4th as the sun goes down and the stars appear, a Wild Adventures style fireworks display will light up the sky, complete with a musical celebration of our freedoms. Guests are invited to set up a chair prior to dusk or rent a park chair on a first-come-first-serve basis as they settle in to enjoy the big show.

Independence Day is all about freedom which would not exist without the sacrifices made by generations of military service members. Wild Adventures honors each of them with free admission all four days and a free buffet on July 4. All active or retired military, disabled veterans and reservists are invited to visit the park Saturday through Tuesday and receive free admission with military ID. Family and friends of military members receive $10 off one-day admission or $5 off two-day admission at the park.

Admission to the Harlem Globetrotters, Splash Island Nights and all the other holiday activities is included with a Season Pass or park admission. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call the park at 229-219-7080.