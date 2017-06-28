When do the fireworks start?: A list of local Independence Day celebrations
VALDOSTA – South Georgia and North Florida offer multiple opportunities to celebrate America’s Independence Day this year. Here is a list of a few of the events:
Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority
Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
Tuesday, July 4
Best viewed on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between Exits 16 and 18
Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
2nd Annual Citizens Community Bank Independence Celebration
Downtown Hahira, Ga.
Saturday, July 1
Event begins at 10 a.m. with live entertainment, golf cart giveaway an more
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Lake Park Independence Celebration Parade
Friday, June 30
Lake Park City Hall
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
God and Country Celebration
Sponsored by the Madison Lions Club
Lake Frances, Madison, Fla.
Live music begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at dark
Colquitt County Spirit Jam
146 Washington St. Moultrie, Ga.
Saturday, July 1
Live music begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.
Jennings 4th of July Celebration
Cunningham Park
981 Berry St. Ext. Jennings, Fla.
Friday, June 30
Celebration begins at 5 p.m.
Fireworks start at dark
