When do the fireworks start?: A list of local Independence Day celebrations

VALDOSTA – South Georgia and North Florida offer multiple opportunities to celebrate America’s Independence Day this year. Here is a list of a few of the events:

Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority

Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

Tuesday, July 4

Best viewed on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between Exits 16 and 18

Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

2nd Annual Citizens Community Bank Independence Celebration

Downtown Hahira, Ga.

Saturday, July 1

Event begins at 10 a.m. with live entertainment, golf cart giveaway an more

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Lake Park Independence Celebration Parade

Friday, June 30

Lake Park City Hall

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

God and Country Celebration

Sponsored by the Madison Lions Club

Lake Frances, Madison, Fla.

Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dark

Colquitt County Spirit Jam

146 Washington St. Moultrie, Ga.

Saturday, July 1

Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m.

Jennings 4th of July Celebration

Cunningham Park

981 Berry St. Ext. Jennings, Fla.

Friday, June 30

Celebration begins at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

