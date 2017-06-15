Warren Receives DAISY Nursing Award

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Sheila Warren, RN on 4 South, as the June DAISY Award Recipient for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation developed to recognize the amazing care provided by nurses every day.

Warren was nominated by her colleague, Felicia Yarbrough after Yarbrough witnessed a tremendous change in a patient’s demeanor over an extended stay. On previous rounds, the patient was extremely agitated and couldn’t be calmed down. A few days later, Yarbrough found the patient calm, smiling and interacting with staff. Yarbrough inquired about the change and found out that Warren had brought the patient grooming items. “Sheila spent time with the patient, applied lotions, combed and brushed the patient’s hair, and even gave the patient a hair style,” said Yarbrough. “I couldn’t believe the difference a little TLC made in this patient’s behavior.”

According to Yarbrough, Warren recognized that the hospital can be a scary environment and used nursing interventions to create a more positive experience for this patient. “We can all learn a lesson from Sheila, we must understand nursing is more than administering medications, or hanging IV fluids,” said Yarbrough. “It’s about showing the patient and family that we truly care because a little care and compassion go a long way.”

Warren has been an employee at SGMC for 12 years and says she couldn’t do her job without the help and support of her fellow nurses. Warren says she’s found her calling in nursing and enjoys passing down her knowledge to new nurses. “We have to remember that our patients are our customers and they should be treated like family,” said Warren.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending him or her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Recipients also receive a bouquet of daisies donated by local flower shops.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org/DAISYaward.

Photo: SGMC RN Felicia Yarbrough presents Sheila Warren, RN, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Tuesday at South Georgia Medical Center.