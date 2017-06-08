Warrants Issued For 26 Suspects In Georgia Auto Insurance Fraud Ring

ATLANTA – Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced today that arrest warrants have been issued for 26 suspects in connection with an automobile insurance fraud ring centered in the Columbus, Georgia area. The fraud ring allegedly staged automobile collision and filed false claims which resulted in payouts of approximately $155,925 from 12 different insurance companies.

Today’s warrants are the culmination of a 16-month investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance’s Special Fraud Division. The 26 suspects face a total of 326 charges, which range from insurance fraud, racketeering, theft by deception, identity fraud, and exploitation of an elder person.

“This fraud ring staged phony accidents and filed fraudulent claims collecting thousands of dollars. I said my office was going to be tough on insurance fraud, and hopefully these arrests will send a strong message that I am serious about cracking down on insurance fraud,” Commissioner Hudgens said.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in an organized auto insurance fraud ring that submitted more than 50 suspicious claims to multiple insurance companies for damage to vehicles that occurred before the vehicle was insured. Also, the suspects allegedly used multiple aliases and stole identities on the insurance claims to avoid detection by insurers. Fraud Investigators allege that the ring attempted to get payouts totaling more than $500,000.

Insurance companies victimized by the scam included GEICO, State Farm, Nationwide, Safe Auto, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau, Safeway, Everest National, Direct Auto and General Insurance.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin Police Department, the Richland Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau assisted with the investigation. The Muscogee County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting this case.

Warrants are issued for the following suspects:

Devonta Waddy, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 23 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 15 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 13 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 7 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Rodney R. Lockett, 25 – Columbus, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 19 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 14 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 11 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Maurice Young, 34 – Americus, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 20 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 10 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 11 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kamesha Lockett, 23 – Lumpkin, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 10 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 8 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 6 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Nekito Jones, 40 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 2 Counts of Identity Fraud

Terry Lyn Jones Johnson, 45 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 11 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 10 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 6 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Jasmine D. Pollard, 24 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 7 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 6 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 6 Counts of Identity Fraud

Jason D. Martain, 23 – Columbus, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 4 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 3 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 1 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Safia A Streetman, 40 – Columbus, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Leroy L. Johnson, 49 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 2 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 2 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

KeShawn Pollard, 23 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 2 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 2 Counts of Identity Fraud

o 2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kenya N. Daniels, 24 – Albany, GA

o 3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 3 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Brittany C. Green, 28 – St. Marys, GA1 Count of Racketeering

o 4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Deidra S. Holmes, 35 – Cuthbert, GA

o 1 Count of Racketeering

o 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 2 Counts of Theft By Deception

o 1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Devonta D. Josey, 23 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Deandre R. Nelson, 26 – Buena Vista, GA

o 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Shalawn L. Williams, 42 – East Point, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

o 1 Count of Identity Fraud

Timothy M. Lewis, 25 – Columbus, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

Emory C. Stevens, Jr., 27 – Columbus, GA

o 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Mackery A. Strong, 28 – Columbus, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Corderro D. Thomas, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

o 1 Count of Identity Fraud

Moses Jackson, 32 – Lumpkin, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

Tremaine J. Johnson, 34 – Phenix City, AL

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

Angelia E. Jones, 49 – Columbus, GA

o 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Counts of Theft By Deception

Chandra Michelle Jones, 44 – Richland, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception

o 1 Count of Identity Fraud

Annie P. Wright, 56 – Lumpkin, GA

o 1 Count of Insurance Fraud

o 1 Count of Theft By Deception