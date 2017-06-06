Waffles, coffee and more on Georgia food recall list

This following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

Golden Gourmet Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon frozen products (7.1 oz. trays with establishment number “P-51269” inside the USDA mark of inspection), because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. These items were shipped to food service institutions in GA and several other states.

Caverflo.com Natural Herbal Coffee (25 grams) sold directly to consumers online via the company’s website, due to FDA lab analysis of the product that confirmed the presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil (active ingredients in two FDA-approved prescription drugs), and may also contain undeclared milk (an allergen). Caverflo.com received one report of an individual death after use of the coffee.

The Kroger Co. Kroger brand Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups (6.5 oz., 6 Pack) sold in all its retail stores because it contains undeclared milk, an allergen.

California Sun Dry Foods Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto (8.5 oz., UPC# 7-38203-10911-3, dated PTP0567A USE BY 25FEB2019, which is printed on the cap) because of a potentially incorrect label on some jars, resulting in undeclared allergens (almonds and milk).

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. Golden Temple®, Swad®, and Maya® flour products in 20 lb. paper bags, distributed nationwide in the U.S. to 19 distributors and 2 small retailers, due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.

Cauldron Soups beef broth products (VItal Choice or Cauldron brand names) that were produced without the benefit of USDA federal inspection, shipped to a distributor that sells the product nationwide via internet sales online.