Valdosta’s got entrepreneurs

VALDOSTA – Can a community provide too much assistance for people considering a new business start-up? The Chamber, Small Business Development Center, Georgia Power and the City of Valdosta don’t think so.

“We have had a great partnership since 2005, when the SEEDS Center opened its doors – well, desk drawers — at the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber,” said Chamber vice president Betty Morgan. “Our partnerships make it possible for potential business owners to learn about ways to build their businesses. It means that high quality low-cost or no-cost entrepreneurial education is right at the fingertips of professionals and start-ups alike.”

Partners with the Chamber also include several other chambers of commerce in the region that promote SEEDS Center workshops and services. “There’s power in numbers,” Morgan said. “We are stronger in South Georgia when we work together.”

The partnerships make it possible for Morgan to reach out into the community and the region to provide the free services of the SEEDS Center to non-Chamber members who are thinking about starting a business, or need help growing an existing business. “The City of Valdosta is proud to partner with the SEEDS Center because of the benefits it brings not only to Chamber members, but too all aspiring businesses in the community. This program helps nurture entrepreneurship and helps to incubate small businesses which provide the backbone for our local economy,” said City Manager Larry Hanson. “When we commit resources to programs such as the SEEDS Center, we become partners in the success of local businesses and therefore to the overall success of our community.”

Sponsored by the City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division, an Entrepreneurial Success workshop called Steps to Small Business Marketing Success is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at the Mildred Hunter Community Center. Helpful professionals will share practical and affordable marketing tips for small businesses. “These workshops are very informal and laid-back,” said Morgan. “Our goal is to provide expert advice that even the smallest business owner can actually put into practice the very next day. Our partnerships with the City and with SBDC make it all possible.”

Attendance is free, but registration is required, as space is limited. Visit www.valdostachamber.com and click “Register for an Event” on the homepage to reserve your seat.