Valdosta woman allegedly makes social media threats, attacks with knife, cuts herself

VALDOSTA – On June 4 at approximately 11:45 p.m., patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North Toombs Street in regards to a physical dispute in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim stated that a known female had made threats via social media to harm her. The victim stated that before she was able to contact Police to report the threats, the offender came to her apartment complex and attacked her.

The victim advised me that she was attempting to go to the police station and when she exited her apartment, the offender, later identified as Jennifer Murray, 21, was on the Apartment Complex’s property standing in the parking lot. The victim reported that Murray then attacked her while brandishing a knife. The victim fought with Murray and in the process Murray reportedly cut herself on the arm; afterwards leaving the scene. The victim received superficial injuries, but was not injured with the knife. A witness on scene corroborated the account.

Within the hour contact was made with the offender who was at a local hospital receiving treatment for a laceration to her arm.

Murray was taken into custody after receiving medical care and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrate’s Court and were signed on Murray for:

Aggravated Assault (FELONY)

Terroristic Threats (FELONY)

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the victim in this case for attempting to contact police to report the crime. We will continue to diligently investigate crimes of violence and prosecute the offenders,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department