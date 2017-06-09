Valdosta teen arrested for restaurant burglary

VALDOSTA – On June 6, 2017 at approximately 9:40 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the Pizza Quick in reference to a local business requesting assistance.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unknown subject had broken into the business. Officers on scene observed that the unknown person shattered the front door and had stolen the entire cash register from inside the business.

Evidence was collected and information was gathered. The case was then forwarded to the Valdosta Police Department’s Burglary Unit. Surveillance footage of the incident was also collected and analyzed.

While the first case was being investigated, a second incident was reported on June 8, 2017 at approximately 8:44 am. The crime occurred in a very similar manner as the first incident. Video Surveillance again showed the same individual entering into the business and committing the burglary. Burglary Detectives were able to identify the offender as a known juvenile.

Detectives were able to locate the juvenile this morning and he was taken into custody. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he will now face two counts of Burglary (FELONY).

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the business owner in this case with his assistance in providing crucial surveillance footage of the incident. The department is also proud of the Burglary unit for identifying the offender and taking him into custody,” said Lieutenant Bembry.