LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers on Tuesday announced the signings of 21 of their 40 picks from the 2017 MLB Draft, including every pick from Rounds 5-10.

Valdosta State University pitcher Austin Hamilton was signed as one of the team’s four non-drafted free agents.

Hamilton made 17 appearances for the Blazers this past season, putting up 103 strikeouts and only 27 walks.

