Valdosta seeks federal funding to add more patrol officers

VALDOSTA – Thursday, Valdosta City Council will vote on the filing of a federal grant for more patrol officers.

It’s through the U.S. Department of Justice COPS Hiring Program.

Several years ago, the City filed for the grant and received funding for seven new officers.

If filed and approved, it would fund 75% of the salary and benefits for four new officers during the next three years.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says it would save them a total of around $175,000.

In a year, the department receives over 70,000 calls, and over 300 calls in a month.

“If I have more officers on the road to answer those calls, that frees up other officers to ride your neighborhood, so it’s going to be a major impact,” says Childress.

Childress says the funding is a huge help for smaller communities trying to be proactive with local crime.

Early this year, an assessment on VPD’s workload showed the need of ten more officers to patrol the area.

If funding is approved, the City would still have to fund the other 25% of their salary and benefits.

They would also provide cars and equipment, but say those things are already stocked.

