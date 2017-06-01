Valdosta rainfall down more than three inches so far this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Dry weather continues to plague North Florida and South Georgia. The latest drought monitor has much of South Georgia under a moderate drought. Parts of Brooks, Lowndes, Cook, Berrien, and Clinch counties are under extreme drought conditions.

Tallahassee received 5.51 inches of rain so far in May. Although that puts Tallahassee 2.37 inches of rain more than average for the month, the city is still at a 1.53-inch rain deficit.

Apalachicola only received 2.35 inches of rain in May. This puts Apalachicola at a8.68-inch rain deficit for the year.

Valdosta is also seeing less-than-average rain accumulations. So far, May rain totals are only at 1.83 inches. That is only 0.37 inches below average for the month. May is typically a dry month, but more rain is expected over the summer. As of May 30, Valdosta is in a 3.39-inch rain deficit for the year.

An unsettled pattern for the week will lead to rain chances through the weekend. Rain coverage is expected to be scattered as a cold front stalls through Northern Georgia. Abundant moisture and unsettled air ahead of the front could produce showers and thunderstorms through the Southeastern U.S.

Rain chances will be around 40% to 60% from June 3 to 5.

