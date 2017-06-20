Valdosta police searching for man wanted for allegedly choking woman

VALDOSTA – On June 10, 2017 at approximately 1:41 p.m., Valdosta Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2400 block of Seth Place in reference to a report of a male assaulting a female.

Upon arrival, the offender, Artavious Allen, had fled the scene.

Officers spoke with the victim who stated that she was involved in a verbal dispute with Allen, a male known to her. The victim said that during the dispute, Allen hit her and pushed her onto a bed where he put her in a choke hold and began to choke her.

The victim and several witnesses said Allen finally let go and fled the scene. Allen has an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Allen, they are asked to contact 911.

“One in three women will experience some sort of violence during their lifetime. This is a scary statistic. As we in this country strive to end violence against women, every citizen can play their part by reporting incidents to police and come forward to report what they saw, as did the witnesses in this case,” said VPD Capt. Kari Williams.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department