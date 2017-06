VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating a late Sunday night attempted armed robbery.

At 11:47 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1400 block of East Moore St. in reference to a reported armed robbery.

A 19-year-old male victim told officers he was walking when two men approached him and demanded money, according to VPD incident reports.

No one was injured during the incident, and VPD is continuing to investigate.