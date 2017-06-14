Valdosta police arrest two in $72,000 pot bust

VALDOSTA – On June 13, 2017, the Valdosta Police Narcotics Unit followed up on information regarding suspicious packages which had been being delivered to a local business in the area on Northside Drive.

The packages were received via US Mail and the unit intercepted five packages yesterday. With the use of Valdosta Police Drug Detection K-9, the dog alerted on the packages.

The packages were picked up by Chynna Finnissee, 27, and she was immediately detained. Finnissee was taking the packages to another subject, Seddrick McCormick, 28. As McCormick showed up to meet with Finnissee, he was detained as well.

The boxes were opened and contained marijuana. The total weight of marijuana seized was 4,270.6 grams (over 9 pounds), with a street value of $72,480.

Finnissee was charged with Use of a Communication Facility for a Drug Transaction and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (all felonies).

McCormick is being charged with Use of a Communication Facility for a Drug Transaction and Criminal Intent to Possess Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (all felonies).

At this time there is no evidence to show that the actual business where the packages were delivered was involved in the drug activity.

“I am very pleased with the work of our Narcotics Unit. This is one of many arrests made over the past few years where the Unit has intercepted packages being delivered to our city. If not for their hard work, this poison would be on the streets of our city and harming our citizens,” said Chief Brian Childress.

Release from Valdosta Police Department