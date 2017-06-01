Valdosta police arrest alleged cell phone store burglar

VALDOSTA – Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a Valdosta cell phone store early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to The Phone Shack at 707 North Ashley St. in reference to a reported burglary, according to VPD reports.

“It was reported that an unknown individual broke into the business sometime during the night and stole multiple cellular telephones belonging to the business,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “Officers gathered physical evidence and collected inventory information regarding the burglary while on scene.”

Valdosta Police Burglary Detectives then began analyzing surveillance footage of the incident, Bembry said.

On May 31, Lowndes County Detectives contacted Valdosta Burglary Detectives when they encountered a subject in possession of a quantity of brand new cellular telephones.

“Burglary Detectives from the police department then made contact with the subject, now identified as 38-year-old Nelson Harrison,” Bembry said. “Detectives interviewed Harrison who cooperated with the investigation and admitted to committing the Burglary.”

Multiple stolen items were also recovered and will be able to be returned to the small, locally owned business.

Nelson was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and will now face a two felony counts of burglary.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating the offender in this case. The cooperation of neighboring agencies is not something to be taken for granted,” Bembry said.