Valdosta negotiators successfully end stand-off with domestic violence suspect

VALDOSTA – On June 9, 2017 at 3:39 am, Valdosta Police responded to an apartment at the Britney Woods Apartment Complex regarding a male subject who had forced his way into an apartment and was physically assaulting a female.

Multiple Valdosta Police Officers began responding to the scene. While enroute, officers were advised that the male subject possibly had armed himself with a knife. Reports were also received that a small child was inside the apartment as well. When officers arrived, they located the apartment and observed that the front door had been forced open. During the incident, the female escaped out of the residence. The offender was now inside the apartment alone with the small child. Officers began speaking with the male without making entry in an attempt to calm the subject. However, the subject began threatening suicide or threatened officers that if they tried to intervene, he would force them to shoot him.

Fearing the subject may carry out either threat, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Tactical Operations Unit were both activated. Both teams arrived and began assessing the situation. Paramedics were also called in to stage in the area in case medical attention was needed. Person’s Crime Detectives responded to investigate the incident.

The Crisis Negotiation Team began communicating with the male and learned that the subject, now identified as Quinton Wright, was the father of the small child. Crisis negotiators continued speaking with the subject and were eventually able to gain voluntary compliance. Wright ultimately cooperated and gave himself up at approximately 5:37 am, with no force having to be used. The female was transported to SGMC for non-life threatening injures and the child was unharmed, but transported to SGMC to be evaluated. Wright was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital. Arrest warrants have been signed for Wright.

He will then be transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he will face multiple charges:

Burglary (FELONY)

Kidnapping (FELONY)

Aggravated Stalking x’2 (FELONY)

Battery (Misdemeanor)

“I am very proud of all the officers and detectives in this case to include the responding officers and members of the Negotiation Team. When I arrived, they had the scene secured and safe for others, the female victim was being treated, and they had the offender calm and talking. Their calm and professional demeanor led to the offender surrendering with no force used by law enforcement,” stated Chief Brian Childress.