Valdosta man shot in the chest, police searching for shooter

VALDOSTA – On June 24, 2017 at 11:24 p.m., the Lowndes County Emergency 911 center received an emergency call for service. It was reported that an unknown subject had been shot in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive.

Valdosta Police Officers responded to the incident location and found a subject that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Valdosta Police began rendering first aid while calling for support from Emergency Medical Services. EMS arrived on scene and transported the patient to a local hospital for treatment.

Uniformed officers secured the crime scene and began making contact with witnesses. Officers on scene also called for additional assistance from Valdosta Police Person’s Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory.

The victim’s information is being withheld at this time, but incident reports list the victim as a 30-year-old male.

The patient is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is fluid and detectives are currently reviewing evidence and witness accounts from the scene.

“Detectives in this case are looking at two possible motives. If anyone has further information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

