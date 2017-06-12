Valdosta man shot during armed robbery

VALDOSTA At approximately 1:40 pm yesterday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to SGMC, where they made contact with Anthony Hogan who had a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Hogan stated that he had been driving in the 200 block of Summerlin Street, when two unknown males asked him for a ride. As the suspects opened the passenger’s side of his vehicle, one of them produced a firearm and demanded money.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects asked for more, resulting in a struggle between the victim and one suspect. During the struggle the firearm went off, striking the victim’s arm. The victim then drove to a relative’s house, who gave him a ride to the hospital. The victim is in good condition.

“At this point, there are inconsistencies in the information provided by the victim. As a result, the Investigative Bureau is still investigating other motives in this case”, stated Commander Leslie Manahan.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department