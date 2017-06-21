Valdosta man shot during armed robbery

VALDOSTA – On June 20 at approximately 11 p.m., Lowndes County Emergency 911 dispatched Valdosta Police Officers to a local hospital’s emergency room. The hospital staff was treating a patient who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Valdosta Police Officers made contact with the victim who advised that an unknown subject approached him while he was walking in the 1100 block of W Magnolia Street.

The victim advised that the subject produced a firearm and robbed him of some of his personal property. The victim advised that the subject then discharged the firearm and he was struck in the shoulder.

The victim reported that the subject then fled the area.

The victim described the offender as an African American male approximately 20-30 years of age.

Valdosta Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/ Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory were called to assist in the investigation.

The victim’s wounds are not life threatening. This appears to be an isolated incident. The victim’s information is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is active and detectives are analyzing evidence.

“If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department