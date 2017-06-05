Valdosta man allegedly strangles roommate with belt

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly strangling his roommate with a belt.

At approximately 9:36 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to a home in the 2400 block of University Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a 23-year-old victim who reportedly told officers he had been involved in a dispute with his roommate.

“The victim advised that during the dispute, his roommate began strangling him with a belt,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “The victim advised that the roommate, Carl Wilson, had left the area prior to officer arrival.”

As officers on scene continued investigating the report, a description of Wilson and his vehicle was sent to other officers through a local lookout. The offender was located at a previously known address and he was transported to the Lowndes County Jail, Bembry said.

Wilson has been charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony, reports stated.

“The Valdosta Police Department commends the officers who responded to this incident and did not stop until a potentially violent offender was arrested,” said Bembry.