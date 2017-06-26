Valdosta man allegedly gets drunk, shoots wife in leg

VALDOSTA – On 06-25- 2017 at approximately 5:04 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Emergency Room at a local hospital in reference to a subject having been shot in the leg.

The victim advised officers that her husband, Edward Miller, had shot her earlier in the evening at a private residence on Shanna Circle. The victim advised that Miller was intoxicated and during a verbal argument, he shot her in leg after threatening an act of violence against her and her children.

At approximately 5:08 a.m., after receiving the report from the victim, multiple officers responded back to the private address on Shanna Cir in an attempt to locate Miller who was possibly still armed. Upon arrival, this time, a blood trail was visible leading into the residence. The front door was left ajar and officers announced their presence multiple times. Knowing only that a subject had been shot, there were others that had been threatened, the offender was possibly still inside and seeing the blood trail; Valdosta Police entered into the residence based on exigent circumstances. A K-9 was utilized in the search of the residence as well.

As the officers continued searching the house for other victims and the offender, they continued calling out announcing their presence as well as warning that a police K-9 unit had been deployed. Shortly after entering the residence, the offender was located in a back room and the K-9 detained the offender. After a brief struggle, officers were able to get the offender into custody without further incident.

The offender was provided first aid for the bite to his arm and he was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Edward Miller, 47, now faces multiple charges.

A total of 12 arrest warrants were signed against Miller:

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (FELONY)

Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (FELONY)

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)

Terroristic Threats X3(FELONY)

False Imprisonment X3 (FELONY)

Cruelty to children in the first degree X2 (FELONY)

Cruelty to children in the 3rd degree (Misdemeanor)

“The Valdosta Police Department will continue to investigate and prosecute incidents of domestic violence and crimes against women. The Valdosta Police Department also recognizes the bravery and dedication of officers for taking the offender into custody before anyone else could be harmed by his actions,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department