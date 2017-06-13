Valdosta High’s Hall taken by Orioles in MLB Draft

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School left handed pitcher DL Hall has been selected in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.

The Baltimore Orioles took the southpaw with the 21st overall pick on Monday,

Hall becomes the highest-ever drafted player out of Valdosta High and becoming the school’s first ever first-round selection. David White and Buck Belue were both selected in the second round in 1978.

This year marks the first time Valdosta has had back-to-back years with a draft selection since 1993-94, after Seth Shuman was drafted by Baltimore in the 39th round last year.

The Florida State baseball commit logged an ERA of 1.36 over 51 1/3 innings of work for the Wildcats, striking out 105 while issuing just 25 free passes this year. Opposing hitters hit only .129 against him.

Offensively, Hall hit .349 with five home runs and 33 RBI.

