Valdosta GSP: 125 crashes, one fatality in May

VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 125 traffic crashes, resulting in 87 injuries and one fatality during the month of May 2017.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of May, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 672 citations, 26 D.U.I. arrests, 52 Seatbelt Violation citations, 9 Child Restraint Violation citations, 45 Distracted Driving citations and 308 Speeding citations.

Post #31 Troopers also made 15 drug arrests including 3 felony drug arrests. Additionally, Troopers apprehended 4 wanted persons and recovered 1 stolen vehicle.

Post #31 Troopers issued 656 warnings during May.

SFC Tabb reminds drivers that while enjoying the summer months, do not leave any valuables in clear sight in your vehicle.

Additionally, make sure you lock your vehicle’s doors every night. Recently, thieves have been burglarizing vehicles where items are left out and most often the owner has left their vehicle unlocked. Make sure to lock any valuables inside your truck and keep important possessions out of sight.

Release from Georgia State Patrol Post 31