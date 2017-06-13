Two prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. (WCTV) – Authorities are looking for two escaped inmates they say killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Corrections has identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta.

The FBI says the inmates were last seen getting into a “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

Officials are urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

The names of the slain prison guards have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.