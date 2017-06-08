Tickets available for VSU Athletics “Bets and Birdies” Event

VALDOSTA – The 2017 Valdosta State Athletics Bets and Birdies Event is set for June 17 and tickets are now available.

The event will begin with the annual golf tournament at Valdosta Country Club on May 19th, followed by Casino Night on Saturday, June 17th at the Student Union Ballroom on main campus.

Sponsors of this year’s event include Coca-Cola, Steel’s Jewelry, Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, and the VSU Alumni Association.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE CASINO NIGHT TICKETS ONLINE