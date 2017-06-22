The Gardens Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored The Gardens as this week’s Leading Business of the week.

Built in 2007, The Gardens is Valdosta’s premier gated community. They offer beautiful landscaping, high end appliances, attached garages, extensive soundproofing and many more amenities. They welcome families and individuals to join their safe, friendly, luxurious community.

The Gardens consists of 62 units that are currently almost full, and there is no question why. The property is well maintained and the units are incredibly desirable. Staff and residents alike take pride in being part of this community. “I love the relationships I have made with my residents, they make my job fun and exciting!” expresses Brooke Peterman. Peterman goes on to describe Investors Management Company, who is over the Gardens, as a “Great company to work for.” The staff’s eagerness shines at the Gardens, making it even more anticipated.

For more information about The Gardens, call (229) 242-9372 or visit them at 3531 Club Villas Drive in Valdosta.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.