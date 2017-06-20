The Bush Wealth Advantage: Money Issues That Concern Married Couples: Part II

By Kent Patrick | Bush Wealth Management

Money Issues That Concern Married Couples: Part II

Prepare an Annual Budget

The first step in developing a financial future together as a couple is to prepare an annual budget. The budget will be a detailed listing of all your income and expenses over the period of a year. You may want to designate one spouse to be in charge of managing the budget, or you can take turns keeping records and paying bills.

Make sure that you develop a record-keeping system that both you and your spouse understand. Also, keep your records in a joint filing system so that you can easily locate important documents.

Begin with your sources of income–list salaries and wages, alimony and child support, interest, and any other form of income that you and your spouse may have.

List your expenses. It may be helpful to review several months’ worth of entries in each of your checkbooks to be sure that you include everything. Put all the expenses that are paid monthly into one category, and put all other expenses (every other month, quarterly, semiannually, annually) into another. Some common expenses are:

Savings Major purchases Rent or mortgage payments Insurance Student loan payments Car repairs Groceries Clothing Pet care Tax payments Utilities Medical expenses Car payments Gifts Credit card payments Automobile gas Alimony/child support Child day care Household items Entertainment/dining out Personal care/grooming

Estimate your expenses for each category. How much money do you spend on these items on a monthly basis and on an annual basis? Try to come up with a realistic amount for what you think you will spend in a year’s time. Add another category to the irregular expenses list, and call it Contingencies. This can be a catchall category for expenses that you might not anticipate or budget for. The amount to budget for contingencies should be about 5 percent of your total budget.

Add your sources of cash and uses of cash on an annual basis. Hopefully, you get a positive number, meaning that you are spending less than you are earning. If not, review your expense list to determine where you can cut your spending. Consider using computer spreadsheets or programs like Quicken for assistance.

Create a Cash Flow System

After you have developed a budget, you should create a system for managing your monthly inflow and outflow of cash. It is a good idea for both you and your spouse to become involved in this process–at least at first–so that both of you have a clear understanding of the costs of running the family and household.