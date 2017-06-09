Telvin Smith to hold free Valdosta Youth Day

VALDOSTA – Former Florida State and current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is gearing up for a free, fun filled youth day in his hometown of Valdosta.

Telvin Smith Valdosta Youth Day 2017 will take place on Saturday, July 1st at Lowndes High School from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The camp’s focus is on improving fundamentals and skills on the field, but Smith also makes it a priority to talk to campers about making good choices in life.

Smith will be joined by other professional players and area coaches to instruct the football players, while the cheerleaders will have the opportunity to learn cheer basics from college and professional cheerleaders.

Smith successfully launched the event last year at LHS, his alma mater, where 250 campers attended.

Registration is open to the first 250 campers ages 6-15. Registration is free and includes a camp t-shirt, lunch, awards and a camper gift bag. For more information and to register visit here.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)