Surveillance video helps Valdosta detectives arrest burglary suspect

VALDOSTA – On June 3, 2017 at approximately 11 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 3300 block of Bellmeade Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised that an unknown subject entered into a vehicle parked on private property and stole multiple items. The initial responding police units gathered the pertinent information and evidence from the crime scene. A detective with the Bureau of Investigative Services continued the investigation. Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate sources for video surveillance. While analyzing video surveillance, detectives from Valdosta Police and Lowndes County quickly identified the offender, Todd Shealey.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Shealey for the following offenses:

Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY)

Burglary (FELONY)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft from a Vehicle ( Misdemeanor )

Shealey was taken into custody this morning and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. More arrests may be forthcoming as the investigation is still active.

“The residents in this area assisted the department with video systems they purchased. I am proud of the detectives with Valdosta Police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office working together to arrest the offender in a short amount of time”, stated Chief Brian Childress

Residents are asked to help law enforcement in these cases by:

Locking car doors when they are parked to include while at home;

Never leave money, firearms, and other high-value items in your vehicles when left alone;

If you can afford it, invest in alarm systems and/or video cameras;

Document high-value items in case they are stolen to include a photo of the items, make, model, and most important, the serial number;

Call 911 ANYTIME you see someone suspicious in your neighborhood.

Shealy was arrested in November after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a Valdosta home.

Release from Valdosta Police Department