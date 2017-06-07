Street drug blamed for two deaths, dozens of overdoses in Georgia

ATLANTA (WCTV) – Georgia law officers confirm two people have died and dozens of others have been injured in the central part of the state after overdosing on an unknown street drug.

State officials said it’s the first instance in Georgia of a “cluster” of deaths and illnesses tied to a specific drug.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that reports of overdoses were still coming in Tuesday.

The newspaper reports that emergency workers have responded to reports of overdoses in Centerville, Perry, Warner Robins, and Albany over the past 48 hours.

Emergency crews found some of the victims unconscious and not breathing. Officials are awaiting tests to confirm what caused the deaths and overdoses.

Several people reported becoming ill after swallowing yellow pills purchased on the street. Miles the agency does not yet know the identity of the drug, and pills on the street are often laced with many other substances.

The Georgia Department of Public Health called the unidentified substance “extremely potent.”