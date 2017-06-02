Splash Island Nights Return to Wild Adventures This Weekend

Concert series continues with contemporary gospel singer Kirk Franklin

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park brings back a summer-time favorite with the return of Splash Island Nights, every Friday in June and July beginning Friday, June 2.

Splash Island will remain open until 10 PM each Friday night and guests can party under the stars on their favorite water rides. A DJ, dance contests, games, a special buffet and cool prizes make the party complete.

The family entertainment continues on Saturday, June 3, when Grammy Award-Winning contemporary gospel artist Kirk Franklin returns to the big stage. Franklin first revolutionized gospel music in 1993 when he bridged the gap between the faith community and the mainstream Urban Music culture, making way for songs like “I Smile,” “Stomp,” and “Why We Sing.” His fusion of the gospel message with the beats of hip-hop music have made him a mainstay atop Billboard charts for more than 20 years.

General admission to all 2017 concerts is included with a Season Pass, as is unlimited admission to Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark, including Splash Island Nights.

For more information on what’s happening at Wild Adventures and Splash Island this season, a complete concert lineup, or to get your season pass, visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.