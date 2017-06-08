Spanish Mission Apartments named Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Spanish Mission Apartments at Leading Business of the Week for the week of June 5, 2017.

“Spanish Mission Apartment Homes is committed to delivering superlative and unrivaled customer service, while providing an active life-style and promoting community involvement,” said Vivian Keeton-Karst, Property Manager and President of South Georgia Apartment Association.

The apartment complex is so much more than just that, they are a tight-knit community of residents that turn the standard of apartment living upside down. “We go above and beyond to bring about a sense of community with our weekly community events, such as “Dinner on the Go”, “Game Night”, Salsa Lessons, “Ladies Night”, and holiday themed festivities, just to name a few,” said Keeton-Karst.

With more than 500 residents, many being military and students, Spanish Mission values each and every one and is rewarded by the sense of comfort and community its complex brings.

Spanish Mission Apartments has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber for 20 years this year, and the Chamber is proud to represent them and the work they do daily. Keeton-Karst says the “Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has provided an opportunity to connect with other industry professionals, as well as local merchants who understand the importance of cross marketing. Our area businesses are a leading source of our marketing, as well as our reputation management.”

If you are interested in learning more about Spanish Mission Apartments, please visit their Leasing Office at 422 Connell Road in Valdosta or give them a call at 229-242-7333.

For photos from this event, please visit www.valdostachamber.com.