Spaghetti, sausage and more on Georgia food recall list

The following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links below, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

OFD Food, LLC. Mountain House Breakfast Hash(3.88-oz. pouch with pouch code 3253174, best by date of Dec. 2046, and establishment number “EST. 1394”) recalled due to foreign matter contamination (rubber)and was distributed to stores nationwide and sold online.

Conagra Brands, Inc. Spaghetti and Meatball (8 different canned foods bearing establishment number “EST. 794M”) recalled due to undeclared allergen (milk) on the product label. Items were shipped nationwide.

Pork King Sausage, Inc. Raw Sausage Links (“British Style Bangers” with lot code 03143 and “Pork King Irish Style Bangers” bearing 18 different lot codes, all recalled products bear establishment number “Est. 4396”) were recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen (milk) on the product label. These products were distributed throughout the state of Georgia.

United Pet Group Rawhide Dog Chew (only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected) voluntarily recalled due to chemical contamination (quaternary ammonium). Some illness has been reported by dog owners and this product was distributed nationwide through retail and online sales.

Club Chef LLC Snack Kits (10 different kits) recalled due to potential contamination by Listeria. These kits were shipped to Georgia for distribution.

Star Snacks Co. Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt (8-oz. canisters, UPC code 041498179366, best by dates 11/27/18 and 11/28/18) recalled due to foreign matter contamination (glass) and were distributed to Georgia.

Gourmet Boutique, LLC Ready-to-Eat Breaded Chicken (Lot codes J34 through J150 for Est. number P-18799 and J53 through J153 for Est. number P-32107) recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergen (milk) on the product label. Items were shipped to food service institutions nationwide.

Tyson Foods Inc. Ready-to-Eat Breaded Chicken (8 different products bearing establishment number “P-1325”) recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergen (milk) on the product label. Items were shipped to food service institutions nationwide.

Caverflo.com – UPDATED – Natural Herbal Coffee (25 grams) sold directly to consumers online via the company’s website, due to FDA lab analysis of the product that confirmed the presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil (active ingredients in two FDA-approved prescription drugs), and may also contain undeclared milk (an allergen). Caverflo.com received one report of an individual death after use of the coffee. This recall was included in the June 5 recall alert, but the link was incorrect.