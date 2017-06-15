Southeastern CU Hires New Commercial Lender

VALDOSTA– Southeastern Credit Union has hired South Georgia native Eric Bennett as a Commercial Lender based out of the Credit Union’s Valdosta office. Bennett brings more than 14 years of experience in commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending to Southeastern.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric Bennett to the Southeastern Commercial Lending team,” says Stephen Sainz, Southeastern’s SVP of Business Services. “He brings a wealth of lending experience and a drive to serve our current and future business clients in the Valdosta market.”

Bennett is a graduate of Valdosta State University and Lowndes High School. Eric and his wife, Karla Bennett, reside in Lowndes County where they have 2 children who attend Lowndes County Schools.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not‐for‐profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its29,000+ members. Southeastern has branch offices in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB and Nashville, Georgia. Anyone who lives inLowndes County, Georgia or one of the nine surrounding South Georgia counties can bank with Southeastern. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.