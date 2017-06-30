South Georgia Travel Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored South Georgia Travel as this week’s Leading Business of the Week.

Established in 1964, South Georgia Travel is a full service travel agency assisting with individual and group travel to the destination of your choice. Their mission is to provide their clients with their dream vacation while delivering excellent customer service.

South Georgia Travel does much more than planning the perfect vacation. They put emphasis on the entire travel experience, which starts with customer service. The staff of South Georgia Travel are professionals with over 35 years of experience. They know exactly how to build relationships and meet the needs of each individual client. “As a service oriented business, we strive to always make our clients feel welcome,” explains Jane Shelton. “Nothing is more rewarding than assisting others,” she adds.

Aside from travel assistance, South Georgia Travel takes pride in community involvement. They credit the Chamber and the SEEDS Business Resource Center with much of their achievements, including being named Small Business of the Year in 2006. Giving back to the community is also crucial in their opinion. The agency’s recent Lipsync Battle for operation WARMHEART raising $3,500 was so successful, they plan to make it an annual event.

For more information about South Georgia Travel, call (229) 244–2324 or visit them at 1300 Baytree Road in Valdosta.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.