South Georgia agencies train in arson investigation

VALDOSTA – Wednesday, state and local agencies trained in arson investigation at the Lowndes County EOC.

South Georgia fire, law enforcement, and insurance investigators gather every few months to freshen their skills.

Valdosta and Lowndes County firefighters are currently working several arson cases.

They say training is a good way to share ideas and discuss local cases.

“It may take time and it may take some digging, but everything doesn’t burn,” says Dereck Willis, with VFD. “Stuff falls down and protects evidence, so we have ways.”

Investigators say arson can take months to solve.

Many in the area result in insurance fraud charges.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)