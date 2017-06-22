Slam dunk! Basketball as a teaching tool
By Jessica Paseck | Submitted by Clay Hadsock | Wells Fargo
In Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo and the Harlem Globetrotters team up to provide an important financial literacy lesson to young students.
The students also learned about bullying prevention, a focus for the Globetrotters. And as extra incentive, they received free tickets to a Globetrotters game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
About 75 percent of Des Moines Public Schools students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. At Cattell and Findley elementary schools, where the Wells Fargo leaders and El Gato visited, the poverty rate is nearly 100 percent, says Superintendent Tom Ahart. Tom says hearing from Wells Fargo leaders — and El Gato — about savings was empowering.
“If they understand how money works at a young age, hopefully they’ll develop habits to help transform their lives,” Tom says.
John Pesetski, marketing director for the Harlem Globetrotters, says, “We appreciated the opportunity to work with Wells Fargo and to use the Globetrotter brand and kids’ interest in our ABCs of Bullying Prevention program as a way to introduce kids to equally important lessons about financial literacy. It was a fun and very informative experience for all of the kids involved.”
Throughout April each year, Wells Fargo team members all across the U.S. participate in the American Bankers Association’s® Teach Children to Save program, which involves bank volunteers providing financial education.
Don concludes, “Financial education is vital for children at an early age, and teaming up with the Globetrotters was a fun and engaging way to teach it.”