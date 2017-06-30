Sign up now for Fall football and cheerleading

VALDOSTA – Registration is open now for the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority school-based football and cheerleading program.

Your child will play/cheer for the school district he or she attends. Registration includes the uniform and all equipment (minus shoes). The uniforms are sharp- your little Wildcat or Viking will look just like a varsity team member at games.

Speaking of games, we usually play games at Martin Stadium, Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, and in our parks. Practices are community-based, so you will practice close to home (Lake Park/Clyattville kids practice in Lake Park, Hahira practices in Hahira, Pine Grove is at Freedom Park, and Wildcat players practice in town). It’s convenient and kids love playing with their classmates. We also have teams available for private schools.

Sign up now at www.vlpra.com. Questions? Call us at 229-259-3507.

Don’t forget- we always need coaches for both football and cheer. Please let us know if you want to coach and definitely fill out the background check packet located at out website (www.vlpra.com). Click on “Volunteer” to find the background check portal.

