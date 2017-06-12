Savannah to host GAGP Amateur Cup

VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has selected Savannah, Georgia as host of the 2017 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Amateur Cup. The venue will be conducted over three days August 23-24-25.

The fifty four hole event will be played at Cross Winds GC, Wilmington Island GC and The Club At Savannah Harbor. Open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older the format will consist of (3) 2-man competitions having flights and tee-assignments by age. Men 21-49 Mid Senior 50-59 Senior 60-69 Super Senior 70-up.

Entry-Fee is $175.00 per player and includes golf , carts, range balls, awards random drawing and Saturday cocktail hour.

Deadline to enter is August 5, 2017 .

Optional events include daily team pot $20.00 individual skins game $5.00 closest to pin contest $5.00 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket or 5 for $20.00.

ABOUT THE COURSES

Crosswinds GC open in 2000 and was designed by Mike Kistler (owner/developer). The Links layout measures 6512 from the tips with a slope rating of 132 and course rating of 71.7. Senior Tees measure 6159 with slope of 127 and course rating of 69.4 Super Senior tees are 5484 yards with a slope of 116 and course rating of 66.7. In 2015 it was voted as one of the top ten public golf courses in the US under $50.00 by golf advisor.

Opened in 1927 Wilmington Island GC is a Donald Ross design golf course measuring 6715 yards from the tips with a slope of 133 and a 72.5 course rating. Senior Players tees will be 6266 yards with Super Seniors playing from 5682 yard tees. It has hosted the prestige Oglethorpe Invitational for the past 18 years.

Home of the PGA Tour’s Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Champions Tour from 2003-2013 The Club At Savannah Harbor has had many legends walk the fairways of 7,288 yard course designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead.

It has received awards and recognition that include Top 10 new places to play from Golf & Travel

Four Star Rating for Highly Recommended Places to play by Golf Digest

Savannah’s Premier Resort by Southern Living

Savannah’s Golf Centerpiece by Golf Magazine

Top 100 of America’s Golf Courses by Conde Nast Traveler

Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail Interested golfers should contact the Georgia AmateurPromotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo. com for additional information and entry-forms