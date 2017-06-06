Ribbon Cutting at The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting for The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County in celebration of their new location.

The Humane Society “speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves.” They strive to help the lives of animals in the community and train owners to provide better homes for their pets. Their mission is to promote responsible pet ownership by teaching compassion, respect and caring treatment for all animals.

In hopes to encourage everyone to properly care for their pets, The Humane Society of Valdosta is proud to offer low cost programs for spaying/neutering, pet adoption, trap-neuter-return of feral cats and Moody pet guardian angel, which is a foster program for those deployed. In the future, they plan to start a transport program to get animals into great homes at a faster rate since there are more animals in need than fosters available. “We are always looking for fosters and volunteers to help our organization grow!” expresses Jamie Catikos, HS Board President.

The Humane Society is very excited about their recent move and is grateful for the generous donations from the community. Being a non-profit organization, these go a long way. “The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber has offered great support to our organization,” says Catikos when discussing their appreciation for their community.

Visit the Humane Society today at 1740 West Gordon St. or contact them by calling 229-247-3266.