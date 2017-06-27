Residents take action after weekend shootings in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A neighborhood is on high alert after a weekend of unfortunate events.

Valdosta Police responded to two back-to-back shootings on Ponderosa Drive and Shanna Circle.

“It’s getting too close to home,” says Doug Robinson, a Ponderosa Drive resident.

“We’re taking this block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood,” says Pastor J.D. Martin, with Citizens Against Violence.

Monday, they rallied neighbors and concerned citizens to discuss the recent shootings in the area.

“The only thing I heard was gunshots,” says Robinson.

One shooting happened just yards from his family’s home of 24 years on Ponderosa Drive.

“I came out of my house and looked down the street and I saw the police, ambulance, and everything,” says Robinson.

He says it’s the first time he’s ever witnessed a shooting scene so close to home.

Police say they found a person shot in the chest at the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive, Saturday night.

The suspect is still at large.

“What happened on that corner is ridiculous. It should’ve never happened. Somebody saw what was happening, saw what was taking place, but didn’t do anything,” says Pastor Martin.

Signs are popping up across the neighborhood showing citizens standing against violence.

“You’ve got to take your neighborhood back,” says Pastor Martin.

A call to stop violent crimes. A time to take action.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)