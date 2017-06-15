Registration open for Little Vikes Cheerleading Camp

LOWNDES COUNTY – It is Little Vikes Camp time again. During this football season, there will be an opportunity for little girls ages 5-12 to learn exciting chants and a cheer routine from the Lowndes High Football Cheerleaders.

All skill levels are welcome. Camp participants will demonstrate everything they have learned for their parents at the end of camp day.

In addition, the participants will perform two cheers with the JV/Varsity cheerleaders at the Annual Homecoming Bonfire September 21, 2017.

When: Thursday, July 20th & Friday, July 21st 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: Lowndes High School New Gym Cost: $60.00 additional sibling $50 (includes t-shirt & snack)

Applications and Payment Due: July 14, 2017

Click here to download registration form