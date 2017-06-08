Registration open for inaugural Langdale Honda BBQ Battle

VALDOSTA – Langdale Honda is hosting its inaugural BBQ Battle on June 17 to support House of Hope, and pit masters, amateur cooks and community BBQ lovers are all invited.

If you think you have the best BBQ around, it’s time to put it to the test. Your juicy, hot BBQ could win you cold, hard cash in the inaugural Langdale Honda BBQ Battle.

More than $3,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded in both chicken and ribs divisions in the contest on Saturday, June 17th

Even if you aren’t cooking, just follow your nose to the lot across from Langdale Honda on Norman Drive, and enjoy some of the best BBQ Valdosta has to offer, as well as music, giveaways, and more, starting at 10 am. It’s not just a BBQ Battle–it’s a BBQ block party!

All proceeds will benefit the House of Hope.

