Police search for man who shot out woman’s tire

Terry Terrell Willis, 30, allegedly pulled behind a woman on Marshall Street, got out of his car, pulled a pistol and fired a shot into a rear tire. A child was sitting in the back seat of the car at the time.

Willis now faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, reports stated. Anyone with information about Willis’ whereabouts can call Thomasville Police at (229) 227-3249.

